The IBB Enigma: Anticipated Book Fuels National Discussion

By Keem Abdul

He was by far the most colourful and politically savvy of Nigeria’s military heads of state. Because his time at the helm of the country’s affairs was marked by unprecedented changes and great upheavals that shaped Nigeria’s history, the mere mention of the name of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is guaranteed to stir intense debate amongst critical stakeholders (especially in politics, the academia and the media). Love him or hate him, Babangida remains an indelible fixture, for better or for worse, in the history of the Nigerian state.

And that debate is already underway; since it was announced a few days ago that the former self-styled military President is set to unveil his autobiography, A Journey in Service, on February 20, 2025. The unveiling ceremony, which, according to the organizers, is slated to hold at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja under the chairmanship of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, will have President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the special guest of honour. The immediate past President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, will deliver the keynote address, while Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Nigeria’s immediate past Vice-President, will review the book. One of the main features of the event, the organizers say, will be a fundraiser for the proposed IBB Presidential Library.

As far as historians, journalists and political players (and especially people who lived through the tumultuous IBB years, from 1985 to 1993) are concerned, this book is both long overdue and a surprise at the same time – given that in 2018, Babangida had all but ruled out the likelihood of his ever putting out an autobiography or memoir, on the grounds that not many Nigerians would be enthusiastic about reading about the reminiscences of ‘a dictator’. On that occasion, he also lamented the public’s perception of his role in the events that took place during his administration, most notably the June 12 crisis, and the controversial policies implemented during his tenure.

Already, there is intense speculation in the public space as to what the retired General has included in the book – and what he has, perhaps, chosen to leave out. Such selectiveness, in the words of Dare Adelekan, is well within IBB’s rights. “When writing an autobiography, the author has the freedom to choose what they want to share about their life, experiences, and perspectives. They are not obligated to address every topic or issue that others might expect or demand. … He has the prerogative to focus on the aspects of his life and career that he considers most important or relevant. It’s his story, and he gets to tell it his way… An autobiography is a personal reflection, not a comprehensive history or a response to critics …”

And in his review of the book, Dr. Jideofor Adibe, a respected newspaper columnist, academic and publisher, writes: “This is (not) an irreverent book that tries to pander to the constituency of Babangida bashers …. It is rather a book that courageously searches for the truth as the author saw it…”

Even so, many would-be readers will be eager to see what Babangida has to say about the specific events and issues that came to the fore during his eventful 8-year rule – from policies such as the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which aimed to restructure the Nigerian economy but ultimately sparked nationwide protests due to its harsh economic implications; to controversies such as the unresolved assassination of journalist Dele Giwa and the Gloria Okon Affair; the management (or otherwise) of the $12 billion Gulf War windfall; Nigeria’s membership of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC); the Mamman Vatsa and Gideon Orkah-led coup attempts; the administration’s seemingly interminable transition programmes; and the aforementioned annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election (an act that sparked national and global outrage). Perhaps, some commentators say, he will focus only on the accomplishments and high points of his tenure – like the Federal Government’s movement of the nation’s seat of government from Lagos to Abuja; the construction of the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos; the establishment of highly-impactful initiatives such as DFFRI, MAMSER, NDE, etc.

So, coming this late (32 long years after he left office as President) will IBB’s book be worth the wait? Will he give candid answers to the many puzzles that dogged his administration, and perhaps influence the verdict of history as he prepares for the twilight phase of his life? Will his version of events (or the insights and ‘personal reflections’ he offers in the book) enhance our understanding of that bittersweet era in our national journey?

Whatever the answers to those questions, there has literally been no shortage of books written about IBB’s time in office; there has been a deluge of them, in fact. Suffice it to mention just a handful:

Ibrahim Babangida: The Military, Politics and Power in Nigeria by Dan Agbese;

A History of Nigeria by Toyin Falola and Matthew M. Heaton

This House Has Fallen: Nigeria In Crisis by Karl Maier

The State of Africa: A History of Fifty Years of Independence by Martin Meredith

Soldiers of Fortune: A History of Nigeria (1983-1993) by Max Siollun

Oil, Politics and Violence: Nigeria’s Military Coup Culture by Max Siollun

Transition Without End: Nigerian Politics and Civil Society Under Babangida by Larry Diamond, Anthony Kirk-Greene & Oyeleye Oyediran

Whether ‘Journey into Service’ will serve to complement, or negate, what the respective authors of the above books set out to achieve in trying to explain the Nigerian enterprise, remains to be seen. In the years since he ‘stepped aside’ in the wake of the political impasse occasioned by the cancelation of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, Babangida has struggled to live with the mixed impressions many Nigerians have of him.

His admirers have, over the years, sought to remind Nigerians that his tenure was not just tumultuous, but it was also a period of tremendous national progress, especially in the areas of infrastructural development, job creation and national orientation.

It is their hope, then, that the forthcoming book will go a long way to balance out the scales between two competing narratives of IBB that have held sway in the Nigerian imagination: one, that of the ‘Evil Genius’ whose deft political brinkmanship (which earned him the nickname ‘Maradona’, after the legendary Argentine soccer star) led him to delay and eventually derail Nigeria’s march towards democracy; and two, that of the gap-toothed, charming and personable General who rescued the Nigerian people from the stifling tyranny of the Buhari-Idiagbon junta; whose far-reaching reforms impacted every aspect of national life – social, political, economic and cultural; and whose elegant wife, Maryam (now of blessed memory), defined the role of the First Lady, complete with initiatives that went a long way to enhance the profile and fortunes of Nigerian women (including those in rural areas).

The fact that the book presentation on February 20 is also billed to raise funds for the proposed IBB Presidential Library (a worthy investment for the future) is a sure sign of which narrative the organizers of the event want to prevail as the ultimate essence of Babangida’s enduring legacy.

At its core, ‘Journey into Service’ is the story of one man’s odyssey in the military and in government, and his experience at the very top of the Nigerian political totem pole. But more than just the story of one man and his life and times, it promises to be the story of modern Nigeria, a story which cannot be fully understood without reference to its era of military rule – and in particular, the towering role played by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR.

