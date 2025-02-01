Okoku, Odiye Donate Sports Equipment to St Finbarr’s College

Former Super Eagles stars, Godwin Odiye and Paul Okoku have donated sports equipment to Saint Finbarr’s College, Akoka, Lagos State, on the occasion of their 60th inter-house sports on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the school premises.

The ex-internationals, who passed out from Saint Finbarr’s College, also handed out an undisclosed sum of money in scholarships to the school through the Old Boys Association of the acclaimed secondary school.

At the colourful St Finbarr’s College 60th Inter-house sports competition, where the sports equipment donated by Okoku and Odiye were presented to a packed cheering crowd in the school’s sports complex, the school authority, parents, students, well-wishers, and distinguished former students of the illustrious secondary school spoke glowingly of the humanitarian efforts of the US-based former students.

The sports equipment include Adidas jerseys, football boots, branded tracksuits, hoses and shin guards for the school football team.

Friday Okoku presented the equipment and jerseys to the school administrator, Rev Father Babalola Emmanuel, who was elated with Odiye and Okoku’s humanitarian gesture.

“We are grateful for this great gesture of you two and pray that you will see God’s goodness.”

Okoku and Odiye drew commendation from the President of the Saint Finbarr’s College Old Boys Association and veteran Nigerian actor, Patrick Doyle, for the gesture, during the presentation of the equipment at the sporting event, to the cheers of parents, teachers, school officials and students.

“Paul Okoku was the vice-captain of the Junior Eagles called the Flying Eagles. That team was the first team in Nigeria to play a FIFA-organised competition,” Doyle said.