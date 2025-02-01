NUC Approves 10 New Courses for Ondo Varsity 

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of 10 new academic programmes at Wesley University, Ondo.

The approval, conveyed in an official letter dated 27th of January 2025 was made available to journalists in Akure yesterday, noted that the approval follows a resource verification visit by a panel of experts to assess the university’s human and material resources.

In the letter signed by Abubakar Girei, Acting Director of Academic Planning, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, the NUC confirmed that the newly approved programs will run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

The programmes include: B.Sc. Entrepreneurship; B.Sc. Office Management Technology; B.Sc. Surveying; O.D. Optometry; PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil, and Ph.D. Urban and Regional Planning; PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil, and Ph.D. Estate Management; PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil, and Ph.D. Economics

Others include B.Sc. Public Health; B.Rad. Radiography; PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil, and Ph.D. Community Health.

Reacting, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Obeka, said the approval marks a significant milestone for the institution by enhancing its academic offerings and providing more opportunities for students in diverse fields of study.

Prof. Obeka further advised prospective students to apply now for these programs as the university prepares to commence full academic activities for the approved courses.