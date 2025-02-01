Ned Nwoko Dumps PDP Over ‘Factionalisation Within Party’

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the division in the largest opposition political party in the country.



Nwoko’s letter dated January 30, 2025, was addressed to the leadership of the PDP in Ward 8, Aniocha North LGA, Deita State.

He lamented that the current factions in the party had made it difficult to foster unity in the party he joined since 1999.



Part of the letter read, “I write to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party I have proudly served as a foundation member since 1999.

“My decision to resign is first and foremost due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party.

“This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of our people.



“Just this week, precisely on the 29th of January, the top party functionaries degenerated to the lowest levels by physically fighting themselves arising from the stated factions, which have become irreconcilable.

“I also deeply appreciate the platform the PDP provided me to contest the 2022/2023 senatorial election.

“It was an opportunity that allowed me to engage directly with the people of my constituency and present my vision for a brighter future.



“However, during my campaign, I made solemn and actionable promises to my constituents, the commitments I take seriously as a servant of the people.

“Regrettably, the current structure of the party in our state has not been conducive (for me) to realise those promises.

“After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that stepping away from the party is necessary to fulfill my obligations to my people.



“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of Detta North.

“My decision is rooted in the best interest of those I serve, and I remain committed to the progress and prosperity of our state and nation.



“I extend my gratitude to the party leadership and members for their support and wish the PDP continued success in its endeavours in service to my constituents and onto our shared goals.”