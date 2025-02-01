Mutfwang Appoints Qurix, Mafuyai, Miri Chairmen of Governing Councils for Plateau Tertiary Institutions

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has appointed former Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University and Bingham University, Prof. William Barnabas Qurix, as Chairman Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos.

The governor has also appointed former Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Hayward Mafwai, as Chairman Governing Council of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barking Ladi.

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Samuel Jattau.

Qurix, an accomplished academic and university administrator with over 30 years of teaching and research experience in the university system, holds a Master of Science degree and a Ph.D in Architecture from Ahmadu Bello University.

He is to lead Nde David Shikfu Paradang, Prof. Gloria Kakuri, Barr. Omar Shittien, Mr. Luka D. Gaji, Prof. Lohfa Bali Chirdan, Dr. Nathaniel Mawash Kamoh as members of the Governing Council for the state university.

Mafuyai, a Professor of Public Health Entomology is an astute administrator with many years’ experience in university education. He was appointed a Takemi Fellow in International Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, USA.

He leads Hon. Jonathan Aminu, Mrs. Kachollom Biangten, Engr. Gyang Woshi, Rt. Hon. Shehu Yipmong, Hon. Godfrey Dung Gwom, Hon. Yohanna Dukas as members of the governing council for the polytechnic.

The State College of Education in Gindiri has the second Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Angela Miri as the Chairman of governing council, and Prof Patricia Lar, Dr. Joel Zuhumben, Mrs. Florence Jambol, Brig. Gen. Samuel Atu Abok (Rtd), Barr. Sunday Panwal, and Hon. Gregory Nyelong as members of the council.