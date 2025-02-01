Kwara Assembly Passes 2025 Appropriation of N584.693bn

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the state budget of N584.693 billion for the 2025 fiscal year into law.

The passed budget by the legislative arm, represents an increase of over N44.325 billion compared to the N540.368 billion that was initially presented by the executive arm.

Investigations revealed that in the approved budget, provisions were increased for critical sectors, including education, health, agriculture, water, housing, youth, works, and transport.

The budget estimate was passed after considering the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Committee of Supply, laid before the House by its Chairman, Fatimah Arinola Lawal, representing Ilorin East Constituency from the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Lawal said the approved estimate contained a recurrent expenditure of over N205.296 billion compared to N204.711 billion, indicating an increase of over N585 million, while capital expenditure stands at over N379.396 billion, compared to the sum of N335.657 billion presented by the executive with a difference of N43.739 billion in increase.

She maintained that the estimate was thoroughly scrutinised as relevant government ministries, agencies, parastatals, and other stakeholders were invited for clarifications before arriving at the approved budget.

The appropriation bill was read for the third time by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Kareem Olayiwola Ahmed.

Consequently, the Speaker, Rt. Hon.Yakubu Danladi-Salih, directed the clerk to prepare a clean copy of the proposed budget estimate for the governor’s assent.