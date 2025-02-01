KAMP to Empower 10,000 Youths Annually, Inaugurates Solar Water Project for FUPRE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Founder, Kolade Adepoju Mentoring Program (KAMP), Dr. Kolade Adepoju, has charged students of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Effurun, Delta State, to consistently strive for positive strides as they journey towards achieving global success.

Speaking during the KAMP Conference 2025, with the theme, ‘Àccelerate’, held at the university’s auditorium in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, Dr. Adepoju explained that acceleration in life implied moving “in the speed of life in making impact in destiny”.

He noted that “KAMP as a body has a vision of empowering over 10,000 (ten thousand) youths annually to become change agents in their chosen career through education and academic relevance.”

He announced that the Foundation would “award full scholarship to selected students of FUPRE”, adding that the core mandate of the body was to help build and nurture young people into exemplary leaders with potential to engender accelerated growth and excellence in their personal and professional lives.

He implored the students to go for vision, associate with the right company, exercise patience, and adhere to the God factor in making a transformative impact in life.

Adepoju said, “To accelerate means to move with speed. However, for us in KAMP, it is not just about speed but deliberately moving with speed to make positive impact in life and destiny.”

“The core mandate of KAMP is to help build and develop exemplary leaders that can achieve accelerated growth and attain excellence. Hence our vision is to empower over ten thousand youths annually so that they can become change agents in any chosen career, thereby becoming relevant personalities to be reckoned with in society.”

Declaring the event open, the Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who was represented by the Dean of Engineering and Technology, Professor Ikuobase Emovon, commended the founder of KAMP for his passion for youths and also for completing the solar water project at the female hostel of the institution.

“On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of this great institution, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, I want to welcome the founder of KAMP, Dr. Kolade Adepoju and your team for your passion in developing our youths especially undergraduates of this institution.

“The V-C has asked me to appreciate you and your team for your gesture in completing the solar water project at the female hostel”, Prof. Emovon said.

Wife of the visionary leader of KAMP, Mrs. Faith Adepoju, implored the students never to give up in life, while various speakers, including Dr. Korede Adams, who spoke on ”The Good Ambassador’; Dr. Joy Anoh who lectured on ‘Excelling in Your Academic Career Without Losing Balance’; and, the Chief Medical Director of FUPRE, Dr. Lawal who spoke on ‘Curbing Drug Abuse’, all harped on the need for young ones to aspire to impactful growth in life.

The inauguration of the solar water project, executed by KAMP at the female hostel of the university as well as honours awards to personages who have supported KAMP and recent birth anniversary felicitations to Mrs Faith Adepoju, wife of the KAMP founder, signposted the event.

FUPRE’s Student Union president, Comrade Edemakiota Oghenemaro and other students described the mentoring programme as highly inspiring, lauding the organisers for choosing FUPRE as host of such a great event.