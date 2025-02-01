Gates Foundation Stresses Partnerships Amid Global Development Challenges

The Nigeria Country Director of the Bill Gates Foundation, Uche Amaonwu, has highlighted the urgent need for stronger partnerships to sustain development efforts in Nigeria amid global uncertainties.

Speaking at the Goalkeepers Nigeria event in Abuja Friday, he emphasised that while the foundation’s funding model provides some resilience, the shifting global landscape cannot be ignored.

“It’s been a tough year. But here’s the thing about development: we’re always going to face cycles of challenge, and we need to stay focused on our common goal,” Amaonwu said.

He expressed concern over the potential loss of the world’s largest development funder, warning that such a shift could put many initiatives at risk and necessitate a reassessment of philanthropic strategies.

“For example, the foundation invests heavily in innovation. We don’t have unlimited resources, but even with significant funding, it’s clear that we can only impact a small number of countries, not the entire world,” he noted.

Amaonwu stressed that partnerships with organizations like USAID and government agencies are crucial for implementing change on the ground.

He commended development workers in Nigeria for their dedication, urging them to continue pushing forward despite challenges.

“At the same time, we must remember that the work on the ground continues regardless of what’s happening elsewhere,” he added.

“Your work is what truly drives progress, and we appreciate everything you do.”

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Policy, Advocacy, and Communication (PAC) at the Gates Foundation, Ekenem Isichie, acknowledged the difficulties facing Nigeria, including high inflation and rising mortality rates.

However, he encouraged changemakers to remain resilient.

“We are facing tough times—high inflation, a rising mortality rate, and a growing need for collective action. But the good news is that we’re not alone. We’re all here as changemakers. And together, we can make a difference,” Isichie stated.