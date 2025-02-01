FG, Kano Govt Introduce New Initiative to Stop Maternal Mortality Rate

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Stakeholders in the health sector under the federal government initiative have taken significant steps towards addressing the country’s high maternal mortality rate by launching a nationwide initiative to improve access to quality healthcare for pregnant women.

The new deal was launched in Kano by the Coordinating Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Pate, under the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative known as MAMII.

In his address, the representative of the minister, Dr. Sa’idu Ahmed Dumurwa, said that they were in Kano State to actualise the dream of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in achieving zero maternal death due to child conception and delivery.

Durmawa, who is also the National Programme Manager of NEMSAS said, “We are here to redefine healthcare delivery in Nigeria, leaving no one behind and ensuring that health truly becomes a fundamental right for all.

“I urge you to intensify commitment to the partnership and collaborate, as we take a deep dive and unfold the modus operandi of Mamii implementation.

“It is through our collective action that we can transform our aspirations into tangible realities with capstone development in our health system,” he stated.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the programme, Muntaka Umar, represented by Dr. Ashiru Abubakar, said the federal government is committed to tackling maternal mortality in the country.

He said, “According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 4.5 million women and babies die every year during pregnancy, childbirth, or the first weeks after birth, with Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 66 per cent of these deaths.”

Also. the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf, noted that the state has made significant progress in reducing maternal mortality since the inception of the current administration.

“We have introduced free maternal care, coupled with community surveillance on family planning, which has yielded positive results,” Yusuf said.

He reassured the commitment of the Kano State Government in collaborating with the federal government and other development partners with a view to addressing the challenge of maternal Mortality.