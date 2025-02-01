Eastern Obolo Leaders Decry Anti-people Activities of Company

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Chiefs and leaders of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have decried the anti-people activities carried out by Sterling Petrochemical & Fertilizer Company Limited (SPFL), one of the international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the area.

The Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo, HRM Uboon Harry J.Etetor ix, in a press conference in Uyo, said the activities of SPFL in the Eastern Obolo communities have reached a stage that the people of the area could no longer contain or keep quiet about.

“It has become necessary that we speak out. When the hawk comes to capture the chicken, the chicken would always shout not necessarily to scare away the hawk but so that the owner of the chicken would be alerted of the looming danger and take prompt action to save the situation.

“We are helpless. That’s why we have come here to tell the world in plain language of peace,” HRM Etetor stated.

The native king regretted refusal by the company to honour duly signed MOUs, response to oil spillage, failure or prolonged delay to pay compensation for damages, disregard for statutory expectations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), gross neglect or lack of corporate social responsibility.

“What has been coming out of Eastern Obolo are recurring litanies of marginalisation and deprivation that Sterling Petrochemical Fertiliser Limited (SPFL) has paid a deaf ear to. Eastern Obolo people are worried that what is happening presently could potentially assume worse dimensions in the days to come if left unaddressed.”

He said Eastern Obolo still remains the breadwinner of the country. “Ironically, it has become the hen that lays the golden egg that is always forgotten or deprived of commensurate rewards.”

Chief Joshua Matthew Ayagwung, the Village Head of Emereoke 11, one of the host communities, who read the press statement appealed for interventions by appropriate quarters; “otherwise, the people will use every available legal instrument to resist any attempts by profiteers from within and afar from successfully denying them of their entitled patrimony, depriving them of their inheritance, or exterminating them from their ancestral homes.

The statement stated: “We the chiefs, leaders of thought and good people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area are here today with deep indignation and profound concern over the operational activities of Sterling Petrochemical & Fertilizer Company Limited (SPFL), an Indian Petrochemical Company operating within the territorial precinct of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

Recall that in the year 2022, the Akwa Ibom State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, former Governor Udom Emmanuel acquired 1,736 hectares of our ancestral land for the operations of Sterling Petrochemical and Fertiliser Limited (SPFL).

“The said land was acquired exclusively from the following communities in Eastern Obolo: Ikonta, Obianga, Okoroinyong, Egwenwe, Emereoke, Iwofe and Amazaba communities.

“Since the commencement of civil works by SPFL, the lives of our people have been under siege as there are a number of critical socioeconomic and environmental challenges which SPFL has deliberately refused to address despite repeated and persuasive engagements by the host communities.

“Today, our land has become a theater of oppression, harassment, intimidation, destruction of environment, ecosystem and blatant disregard for our fundamental rights.

“These challenges, if remained unaddressed, are capable of wiping out of existence over seven gazette villages in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area and permanently displacing the inhabitants of these villages.

“Therefore, we have gathered today to expose the egregious injustices, highhandedness, corruption, breach of law and process, non-compliance with extant and applicable environmental laws and global best practices perpetrated by the operating SPFL on our land.

The release noted that the 1,736 hectares so acquired by the Akwa Ibom State Government was to the exclusion of ancient rivers namely Okolo Obianga/Ikonta and Okolo Otuita and other creeks, which are Federal navigable highways.

It observed that there has never been any agreement either with the Akwa Ibom State Government or SPFL to permanently or temporarily close these strategic ancient routes which also serves as fishing grounds for the host communities.

The release stated that despite protestations and existing injunctive court order by the Akwa Ibom State High Court in suit no. HU/387/2023, SPFL has employed the services of armed military personnel and militants and forcefully and illegally closed the entirety of all the creeks thereby trapping gregarious ancestral communities without any access in or out.

Chief Ayagwung further argued that the initial compensation that was paid by the Akwa Ibom State Government to the affected communities was “in respect of crops and economic trees and ‘not for the closure of creeks”.

He noted that the tripartite agreement signed by the host communities, SPFL and the Akwa Ibom State Government on 17th October, 2022 was for the purpose of facilitating the payment of prompt compensation and contained no clause whatsoever with the closing of creeks.

The statement also maintained that they were aware of planned forceful displacement and evacuation of Ikonta and Obianga communities by the company; plan to release toxic substances into air within the communities which the statement said is “a recipe for disaster and possible breakdown of law and order.

Other alleged infractions by SPFL, the statement added, include breach of environmental laws, agreements and land-grabbing; non-compliance with Local Content Laws; disregards of Corporate Social Responsibility; etc.

Some of the demands made by the people include: SPFL to immediately reopen all blocked water; jettison any plans to relocate the people; SPFL should pay the people of Eastern Obolo the sum of 100 million US dollars in compensation for damage already done to the environment; a call for relevant bodies to beam regulatory lights on SPFL; and for the company to vacate the over 1,200 hectares of land occupied by them in excess of the acquired 1,736, etc.

The press statement was jointly signed by 30 persons including traditional rulers, academic, youths and women groups, and representatives of various sociocultural organizations in Eastern Obolo.