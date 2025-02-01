DOAM Foundation to Host 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Funmi Ogundare

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation has announced its 14th annual Charity Golf tournament scheduled to hold on March 8, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.

The Foundation, since its inception, has committed to enabling the health and education of the less-privileged.

It has since touched over 95,000 lives through awarding of scholarships to indigent but intelligent students from nursery to tertiary educational level.

These efforts are complemented by its regular celebration of the annual Children’s Day, facilitating inter-school debates, mentorship programs to cultivate leadership attributes and confidence in students, free medical outreaches and donations of welfare materials, equipping of school libraries and sickbays, as well as skill acquisition programs.

The Media Liaison Officer of the Foundation, Bukunmi Osunsina. explained that the Annual Charity Golf tournament will focus on the alleviation of the burden of the less privileged in the areas of education and health, and to put a smile on their faces.

“This has been made possible by the kind corporate and individual sponsors and partners, who have continued to share the foundation’s zeal to lend a helping hand to those in need,” she said.

She also expressed the organising committee for the tournament, a multinational team of passionate golfers from the corporate world, excitement about this year’s edition of the event which promises to be a thrilling outing.

“The committee is immensely grateful to all sponsors and partners, both individuals and corporate organisations, for their unflinching commitment to giving back to society.The qualifier for the tournament will take place on February 8,” Osunsina stated.