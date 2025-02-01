Democracy: Ogun Speaker Insists on Full Autonomy for Legislature 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

For democracy to truly have meaning in Nigeria, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, has insisted that the legislative arm of government must have total autonomy both at the federal and state levels.

Elemide, who restated the desire of most legislative houses in the country, stated this while addressing journalists at a press briefing to mark his one year in office after the removal of his predecessor, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo

The Speaker noted that though some states have administrative and financial autonomy, the need for total autonomy is imperative for thorough separation of powers within the three arms of governments.

He said, the so-called equality of arms of government is a farce because in reality, the executive is superior.

According to him, “The reality is that we are not equal. In government, the executive is Number One, the Executive is Number Two, the deputy governor, the legislative is Number three while the judiciary is seen as number four and this reflects in our day to day activities.

“However, no arm of government is completely independent of the other but we have talked a lot about autonomy. To a great extent, we can say we have administrative autonomy, but a lesser extent of financial autonomy.

“But what we are clamoring for is complete and full autonomy of the legislative arm of government.”

Reeling out his achievements in one year, Elemide said the Assembly has passed a total of 11 bills into law, while over 42 motions were passed into Resolutions for the promotion of peace, order and good governance in the state.

He added that over 90 petitions were received within the period on issues affecting the various constituencies across the state, saying that majority of the issues were on land-grabbing activities.

He noted that the Assembly had passed the anti-land grabbing bill, which had since been assented to by the governor, stressing the need for the relevant security agencies to step up machinery for the prosecution of land – grabbers in the state.

Describing the legislature as the bedrock of democracy, the Speaker emphasised the complementary roles of all the arms of government in a democracy.

He said that for democracy to thrive, there must be symbiotic relationships among all arms of government, saying the Assembly relationship with the executive arm had remained cordial which culminated in the overall development of the state.