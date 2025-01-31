FG Begins Talks with JP Morgan on Nigeria’s Investment Opportunities

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has received a high-level delegation from JP Morgan, led by , Head of West Africa, Dapo Olagunju.

The meeting, which was held in Edun’s office in Abuja, was part of a fact-finding trip organised by JP Morgan, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and economic strategies in the country.

The delegation, which included major investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities, was part of an exploratory visit organised by JP Morgan for a diverse group of international institutional investors seeking insights into the nation’s economic landscape.

The finance ministry, in a statement by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga said during the discussions, the minister highlighted Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including a successful Eurobond transaction completed without a roadshow.

Edun attributed the achievement to a strong global investor engagement.

He emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment through strategic international engagements and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to market-driven reforms.

Edun also pointed to key developments in the energy sector, including new agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) aimed at expanding electricity access to 400,000 Nigerians in the first instance.

On inflation, the minister assured investors that the Central Bank of Nigeria was implementing orthodox monetary policies while the government works to boost agricultural production and stabilise food prices.

According to the statement, the meeting between the Edun and the JP Morgan delegation marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

