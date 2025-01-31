Ex-Leader, Abubakar, Says He Laid Solid Foundation for Nation’s Current Democracy

•Insists no alternative to a democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday, extolled his role in providing the nation a second chance at democracy, saying he laid the foundation for Nigeria’s nascent democracy in May 1999.

He was the last military head of state, who handed over power to a democratically elected government on May 29, 1999, thus birthing the current democracy.

Speaking at a book launch on 100 years of political parties in Nigeria in Abuja, the former Nigerian leader said he was happy to have laid a solid foundation for democracy in Nigeria.

Represented by Gen Abdulrasheed Aliyu, the former Head of State, however, acknowledged the fact that the current democratic rule in the country has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived, saying there was no alternative to democratic rule.

He said the fact that democracy has survived in Nigeria for the past 26 years was a testament to citizen’s belief and resilience in representative governance.

He said, “despite military interventions, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. There is no substitute to the government of the people, by the people and for the people, which democracy represents as sovereignty resides with the people.

“This year will also make it 26 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, the longest period of constitutional governance since 1st October 1960, when the country got Independence from the British colonial masters.

“I am happy that my government, as the then military Head of State, ushered in this era of democracy when I handed over power to the elected president on 29th May 1999. My government laid this solid foundation for democratic governance.

“It also shows that when leaders are patriotic, passionate, resolute and unwavering in building strong democratic structures and institutions, democracy could flourish and yield its dividends to citizens.

“”We should therefore keep watering and nurturing the tree of democracy as there is no alternative to civil rule. Our democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived. It is a testament to citizen’s belief and resilience in representative governance.

“It has become expedient to explore political parties’ development priorities so as to consolidate the nation’s democracy and ensure an environment conducive for successful elections and political stability which is in tandem with the IPAC mandate.

“We have all learned a lot in this longest period of democracy in Nigeria, as we continue the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments to correct obvious flaws in the electoral process and imbibe democratic ideals, ethics and values, the nation will yet again witness sustainable democracy and development.

“Since knowledge is power, I have no doubt that we will all be enriched with this book and deliberations on it and chart the way forward in our political process.”