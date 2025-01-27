World Education Day: UNILORIN VC Recommits to Equipping Students with Skills to Exploit AI’s Potentials

* Varsity gets two new deputy vice-chancellors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has reiterated the commitment of the management of the institution to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to harness the potentials of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for societal progress.



Egbewole therefore described the theme of this year’s International Day of Education that centred on the usefulness of Artificial Intelligence in the education sector as appropriate and forward-looking.

In another development, UNILORIN’s Senate elected Prof. Taibat Odunola-Bakare of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Prof. Mukhtar Adeiza Etudaiye of the Faculty of Law as deputy vice-chancellors.

The duo will succeed Prof. Olubunmi Abayomi Omotesho and Prof. Sulaiman Folorunsho Ambali, whose tenures as deputy vice-chancellors expired on December 20, 2024.



Meanwhile, the International Day of Education is marked every January 24, and this year’s theme is ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation’.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said the institution recognised the critical role education plays in preparing future leaders to navigate the evolving landscape through the AI strategy.



The vice chancellor disclosed that the university recently trained 21 of its students on the use of AI with plans to sponsor 500 more in due course,

He said the trainings were aimed at encouraging the beneficiaries to acquire and expand needed skills in the exploration and deployment of AI for innovations and future career progression.

Egbewole added that the University of Ilorin has been at the forefront of promoting excellence in education and community development.



According to him, “the University currently runs a SMART Agenda, which emphasises the use of technology to enhance teaching, learning, and research.”

He added: “We have made significant strides in the area of Artificial Intelligence and have also invested heavily in digital infrastructure, including a state-of-the-arts data centre and a robust network that supports online learning.



“With plans to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence already in advanced stage, the Centre for Cybersecurity and COMSIT are currently coordinating the AI endeavours of the university”.

He however said the theme aligned perfectly with the giant strides of the university in the area of AI.

On the new deputy vice-chancellors of the varsity, a statement issued in Ilorin over the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun said: “The two new deputy vice chancellors would formally assume office once the university governing council, led by Mr. Abiodun Aluko, approves the decision of the senate.

A renowned Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Odunola-Bakare, is currently Director of the Centre for Management and Leadership (CML).

She is also the immediate past Dean of the Postgraduate School, University of Ilorin. She will serve as the deputy vice chancellor (academic) subject to the approval of the university governing council.

Prof. Etudaiye, on his part, is a Professor of Law and the current Chairman of the University Admissions Committee.

He will serve as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Technology, and Innovation) subject to the approval of the university governing council.

The current Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Technology, and Innovation), Prof. Adegboyega Adisa Fawole, will now serve as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services).

Mr. Akogun said: “In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, commended the outgoing deputy vice chancellors on their dedication and loyalty to the system”.