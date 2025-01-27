Lagos Commences Registration of 2025 UBE, Placement Test

Funmi Ogundare

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, has announced commencement of registration for year 2025 Universal Basic Education by Continuous Assessment Scores (UBE BY CAS) and placement test from Monday, January 27 to April, 18, 2025.



The Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, disclosed this in a circular, notifying parents/guardians, head teachers, proprietors and proprietress of primary six pupils transiting into junior secondary schools (JSS).



He explained that only primary 6 pupils in public and approved private primary schools in the state are eligible to participate in the UBE by CAS and placement test.

“Registration is free for public primary schools, while pupils of approved private primary schools are expected to pay the sum of N5,000 per candidate, through the Lagos State Central Billing System (CBS),” he said.



The statement also contained approval of Yoruba language as one of the subjects for testing the knowledge and thinking ability of pupils sitting for the test in the state.

He enjoined authorities of public and approved private primary schools in the state to take note of the date and ensure that parents/guardians are duly informed.

The director assured stakeholders and parents that no child would be left unattended to, stressing that machinery is on hand to ensure seamless and hitch-free registration.