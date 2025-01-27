Host Community Seeks Scholarship, More Developmental Support from Lekoil

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Host Communities of Lekoil Oil and Gas Investment Limited in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has urged the firm to promote sponsorship of scholarship for youths of the area, and infrastructure development, especially construction of internal roads.



The demands were made yesterday, when a group, Lekan and Tomi Akinyanmi Foundation (LATAF), handed over musical instruments to the community representatives, fulfilling a request from the community.

The instruments donated by the Founder of LATAF, Lekan, who incidentally is the Chief Executive Officer of Lekoil, includes, Upright Piano, Trumpets, Trombones, Clarinets, Flutes, Saxophones and Drum Set.

In a statement signed by Tomi Akinyanmi, noted that music is a core component of a well-rounded educational foundation.



Mrs. Tomi said: “The concept of a music library embodies that thinking, highlighting the fact that the development of music skills enhances and complements other forms of education”.

She stated: “We are pleased and honored at the opportunity to provide these gifts of musical instruments to Ikuru town and look forward to hearing beautiful melodies and harmonies in the future”.



Presenting the instruments to Prof. Lysias Gilbert, Chairman, Ikuru Town Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), the General Manager of Lekoil, Godwin Okeke, said the essence of the instruments is to educate, to allow the people of the community the opportunity to learn and play music.

Okeke explained that both youths and elderly people in the community can make a lot of living from music using the instruments, adding that it completes the totality of education.



His words: “And if there’s need to train, the foundation is also thinking about those options. Again, we know that even in the community, there are those who may have learnt in one way or the other to play the equipment the musical set, but they don’t have it. So, this provides them that opportunity as well.”

Mr. Okeke further explained that the instruments were bought and presented to the community by Lekan and Tomi Akinyanmi Foundation.

Speaking with journalists after receiving the instruments, Prof Gilbert, Chairman, Ikuru Town HCDT, said providing the expensive musical instruments especially for the youths in the community, shows that the foundation has the interest of the people at heart.

Prof. Gilbert said: “It’s going to serve as an opportunity for some of them (youths) to learn how to play these instruments. It’s also going to serve as an avenue for leisure for youths who are in the community.

“It will help to distract their attention from some dangerous acts. So, it is a welcome development. And that’s the reason why we are very grateful to him (Lekan) and the foundation.”

Responding to questions from journalists, Prof. Gilbert said: “I have come to take delivery on behalf of my community but going forward, we have to discuss with him on trainers for trainees in the community. Otherwise, some of these instruments might not be adequately used”.

He added: “We need a lot of developmental projects in my community. It used to be Lekoil before now, it is Lekoil Oil and Gas. So, it appears they are expanding the scope of their business.

“Presently, if you are talking about our community, we have a lot of things for them to do: sponsorship of scholarship, internal routes. We need internal roads, we need aquaculture, development in my community.”