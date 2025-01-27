Establishment of Bauchi/Mingsheng Company Represents Economic Growth, Says Commissioner

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has approved and rectified the memorandum for the establishment of Bauchi/Mingsheng Company to explore more opportunities, create job and improve internally generated revenue of the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Natural Resources Development, Hon. Mohammed Maiwada Bello, in a brief to kournalists immediately after the state Executive Council Meeting at Government House in Bauchi yesterday.

Bello stated that the initiative was borne out of the state government’s passion to open Bauchi for investment and for a business hub.

It could be recalled that in 2023, a team led by the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, visited Shandong province of China to attract investors.

He said the trip has started yielding significant result that leads to the signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various companies with the state government, especially in mining, agriculture, tourism and many other sectors hence the memo for the establishment of Bauchi/Mingsheng company after the follow-up visit by the Mingsheng officials and also after subsequent visit by their technical personnel showing interest to invest in exploration and mining activities of monoxide, tin/columbite, zircon and other rare earth elements in Toro and Dass Local Government Areas.

Bello, who said this initiative highlights the government’s commitment to fostering public -private partnerships and diversifying the state’s economy, is optimistic that if properly managed, the company could drive innovation, attract investment and improve living standard for the people of Bauchi State.

He said the establishment of the Bauchi/Mingsheng company represents a significant move toward economic growth and development. By exploring more opportunities the company is expected to contribute to the job creation and enhance the State’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

He further stated that the development would witness industrial growth there by supporting local industries reliant on raw materials like Tin, Monozide and Ilminite which is essential for technology and other construction industries while infrastructure development would be given attention as mining projects often lead to improve infrastructure such as roads and other benefits for the surrounding communities.

The commissioner assured them that his ministry would not relent in its efforts to lead other sections of arms of government in generating revenue to the state.

He appreciated the state governor for the support and concern to his ministry and his approval for the establishment of Bauchi/Mingsheng company and subsequently ratified by the State Executive Council.