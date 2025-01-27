AbdulRazaq Empanels Committee to Investigate Shonga Rice Flooding in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State at the weekend set up a committee to investigate the unusual flooding of several rice farmlands in Shonga, Edu Local Government Area of the state.



A government house statement issued in Ilorin signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRazaq, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated: “The committee is led by the deputy chief of staff to the governor, Princess Bukola Babalola.



The statement however said that Prince Babalola will be assisted by the Commissioners for Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment; Special Adviser on Special Duties; SSA Security to the Governor Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu; Kwara State Emergency Management Agency; a director in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (Secretary); and Kwara State Social Investment Programme.



The statement added: “The committee is to visit the affected areas on a fact-finding mission, where it will deliver the government’s condolence message to His Royal Highness, Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahyah Ndanusa, and the victims.”