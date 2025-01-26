Peter Obi Urges Devt of Sport Tourism to Revitalise Nigeria’s Economy

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has called for the development of Nigeria’s sport tourism to fast-track sustainable economic growth.

Obi made the call in his keynote speech at the National Football and Tourism Roundtable on Friday in Abuja.

The roundtable, with the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: Exploring the Synergy of Sports Tourism and Foreign Direct Investment”, brought together stakeholders to brainstorm on how to harness Nigeria’s rich sport tourism opportunities.

It was organised by World Football Exhibition in collaboration with the Chinese Tourism Promoters Initiative and Emirati Innovative Services.

According to Obi, sports tourism and direct foreign investment hold the key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential and propelling the country towards sustainable growth and development.

Obi who was represented by Peter Ameh, Public Affairs Analyst and National Secretary of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Nigerians’ passion for sport was an indication that sports tourism would flourish if developed.

He said by developing sports tourism infrastructure and hosting international sports events Nigeria can attract foreign investors, who are drawn to countries with a strong reputation for hosting successful events.

“Sports tourism, a rapidly growing industry worldwide, presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to leverage its passion for sports, particularly football, to attract tourists and generate revenue.

“With a large and enthusiastic fan base, Nigeria can develop sports tourism infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities, and sports museums, to host international sports events and attract visitors from around the world.

“This can create jobs, stimulate local economies, and promote cultural exchange.

“Direct foreign investment (DFI) is another critical driver of economic growth and development. Nigeria has historically struggled to attract significant DFI, due to concerns about corruption, insecurity, and regulatory uncertainty.

“However, By creating a more attractive investment climate, Nigeria can tap into the vast pool of foreign capital, expertise, and technology, to drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty”,he said.

Obi further said that sports tourism could provide a platform for promoting Nigeria’s culture, history, and natural beauty, enhancing the country’s global reputation and attractiveness to foreign investors.

He therefore called on policymakers to prioritise these sectors and work to create an environment that is conducive to investment, growth, and development.

“To discover the potential of sports tourism and DFI, the Nigerian government must take a proactive approach to developing the necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulatory frameworks.

“This includes investing in sports tourism infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities, and sports museums, as well as implementing policies to promote DFI, such as tax incentives, streamlined regulatory procedures, and investment promotion initiatives.

“In addition, the government must work to address the challenges that have historically hindered Nigeria’s ability to attract DFI, including corruption, insecurity, and regulatory uncertainty.

“This requires a commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance, as well as investments in security and law enforcement”,he said.

Earlier, Mr Akin Laniyi, Project Director, World Football Exhibition, told NAN on the sideline that said the event was an opportunity for stakeholders from both the tourism and sport sectors to work together.

“This is platform where we interact and for Nigeria’s to draw inspiration from what we are doing here and be able to contribute to sports development .

“It is an avenue to emphasise the very strong relationship between sports and tourism which is easily lost sometimes in people’s minds, but they are very strongly connected.