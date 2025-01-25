Troops Kill Terrorist Commander, 79 Combatants, Apprehend Gunrunners

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military said that its troops across all operational theatres intensified ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations across the nation, resulting in the killing of a notorious terrorist commander and 79 combatants including gunrunners.



The military also said that the operations particularly targeted not just the terrorist but their network of collaborators, informants and support base, within the period under review.

A statement by Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said that troops of JTF, South South, Operations Delta Safe retrieved petroleum products worth over N748 million from oil thieves within the week in focus.



He added that the troops also discovered and dismantled no fewer than 42 illegal refining sites, recovered 842,685 litres of stolen crude oil, 12,340 litres of illegally refined AGO and 200 litres of DPK.

“Significantly, troops in North Central Operational Theatre neutralised a notorious terrorist commander, and gun runner identified as Abu Mosaje in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.



“Additionally, same troops apprehended a wanted kidnap kingpin that was on security watch list identified as Babangida Gora Usman. He was arrested in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, troops arrested another notorious gunrunner and his son, identified as Timothy Yusuf and Timothy Obadiah.



“Meanwhile, in the South-east, troops arrested seven IPOB/ESN agitators including a notorious kidnapper and informants in Enugu North and Ehime Mbano LGAs of Enugu and Imo States.

“Nevertheless, during the week under review, troops neutralised 79 and arrested 224 persons. Troops also arrested 28 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 67 kidnapped hostages.



“In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N747,070,710.00 only,” he said.

General Buba said that troops also discovered and destroyed 215 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, 29 boats, 62 storage tanks, 20 drums and 42 illegal refining sites, stressing that other items recovered include one barge, one tug boat, two pumping machines, two speedboats, nine outboard engines, two vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and eight vehicles among others.



He averred that troops recovered 104 assorted weapons and 1,953 assorted ammunition, across all the theatres of operations, in one week.



He gave the breakdown as follows: “53 AK47 rifles, 25 fabricated rifles, one FN rifle, 11 dane guns, two pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, four IEDs, seven RPG bombs, 30 magazines, four IEDs and three locally made butts.



“Others are: 1,186 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 417 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 49 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 190 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 12 live cartridges, three bandoliers, one baofeng, 35 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones amongst other items”.



Noting that troops remain steadfast in the destruction of terrorists across the country, Buba assured that the armed forces remain committed to creating conditions in which the safety and security of citizens is guaranteed.