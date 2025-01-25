Tinubu Departs Abuja Sunday To Attend African Energy Summit In Dar Es Salam

* Two-day summit to project mission 300 for provision of electricity to 300m Africans by 2030

* President, other African leaders to endorse Dar Es Salam energy declaration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Sunday, January 26 for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit holding from January 27-28, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

the Summit, being hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to advance ‘’Mission 300,’’ an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

In Dar es Salaam, African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups will strategize to accelerate energy access across the continent.

The Summit will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency and mobilising private sector investment.

On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.

On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen; and other top government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

He is expected back in Abuja after the summit.