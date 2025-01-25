Sudan Calls for Stiffer Sanctions Against RSF over Resurgent Attacks on Civilians

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



Sudanese Government has condemned recent attacks on civilians by the militia, calling on the international community to come hard on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is currently in battle with the Sudanese Army.



The militia was alleged to have attacked the Merowe Power Station and substations in Al-Shawak, Sinnar, Sennjah, Atbara, and Dongola, with the aim of disrupting electricity and water supplies to the safer states, and deliberately crippling essential services, such as hospitals, bakeries, food production, and public utilities, so as to further deepen the suffering of the Sudanese people.



Reacting to the recent attacks in Abuja yesterday, the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Omer Jaboul, said these practices constitute flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and conventions.



The envoy while calling on United Nations and its agencies, African Union and humanitarian agencies to act against the militias, said: “The government affirms that the militias commission of this type of crime represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions on vital facilities.



“The Sudanese government calls on all countries and human rights organisations to classify the militia, its members, and its agents from countries, institutions and individuals as terrorist entities that are pursued and punished internationally.”



He alleged that: “In continuation of its destructive and criminal approach, the rebel Rapid Support Militia today burned the Khartoum Refinery in Jele. This operation is a continuation of a series of systematic criminal practices in destroying vital facilities in Sudan. It has previously destroyed water and electricity stations, dams, hospitals, citizens’ homes, government institutions, museums, schools, universities, and other vital facilities.



“These practices constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit targeting vital facilities.



“This is an attack done by the rebel RSF militia on the Al-Shawak power station in Gedaref State, Eastern Sudan, as well as on the Gedaref water station.



“These attacks were done on Sinnar and Sinja and Dongla States power stattions.”



The Sudanese government had earlier in a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate, alleged that after realising its utter inability to confront the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces, in the wake of humiliating losses it has sustained, the Janjaweed RSF militia, restored to overt acts of terrorism, targeting power stations, water facilities, hospitals, remote villages, internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, and civilian convoys.



The statement read that: “Over the past few days, the RSF militia has carried out multiple drone strikes on the Merowe power station and substations in Al-Shawak, Sinnar, Sennjah, Atbara, and Dongola. These attacks aim to disrupt electricity and water supplies to the safer states, deliberately crippling essential services, such as hospitals, bakeries, food production, and public utilities, which further deepens the suffering of the Sudanese people. These crimes are part of a broader genocidal strategy being pursued within the context of its war of aggression against the Sudanese people, with the support of its regional sponsors.



“At the same time, the RSF militia continue to perpetrate massacres in villages across Gezira State and has escalated its assaults on IDP camps in North Darfur, notably the Abu Shok and Zamzam camps. In addition, the RSF has attacked civilian infrastructure in El Fasher. Despite repeated calls for accountability, the militia remains in defiant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024), threatening further massacres in the city of El Fasher.



“The Government of Sudan strongly condemns these actions and calls on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate and decisive action. The Government urges the international community to unequivocally condemn these terrorist crimes as clear violations of international humanitarian law, the Jeddah Declaration, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



“The Government further urges the international community to take effective measures against the RSF terrorist militia to prevent further criminal actions.”