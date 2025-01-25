Southern Governors Forum Commiserates with Makinde over Brother’s Demise

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the loss of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde, who died yesterday at the age of 65 years.



In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, Governor Abiodun said the forum was saddened to learn of the sudden death of the deceased, adding that the loss of a sibling is always a painful development that is difficult to bear.

He, however, urged the Oyo State Governor to take courage from his Christian faith which teaches that the love of God supersedes our love for family and loved ones, and that the will of God is sovereign.

He added even though the deceased did not live to a ripe old age, solace must be taken in the fact that he lived a distinguished and impactful life.



He said: “On behalf of myself and the members of the Southern Governors Forum, I commiserate with my brother, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Abiodun Makinde, on the demise of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde, in the early hours of Friday, January 24.

“No doubt, the incident is extremely painful and difficult to bear, especially as the deceased was not reported to have been ill.



“We know, however, that in accordance with Biblical tenets, the separation that has happened now is only temporary, and we have a promise of eternal life in Christ and the Kingdom of God in which we shall meet to part no more.

“We urge His Excellency to take this sad incident as an act of God and to take solace in the impactful life that the deceased lived, and the fact that Almighty God blessed him with children and grandchildren who will carry on in his stead.



“May The Good Lord comfort the wife and children of the deceased and the extended Makinde family. “

A brother of the deceased, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, who announced the passage in a statement, wrote, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.



“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20a.m. today, Friday 24th January 2025.

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grandchildren.”