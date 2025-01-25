Sony Pictures’ RIDEVU Entertainment Service to Feature IMAX Films in Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

Bennett Oghifo

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), IMAX Corporation®, Mercedes-Benz and DTS, Inc., a subsidiary of Xperi Inc., have announced that RIDEVU, SPE’s in-car entertainment service, will make IMAX Enhanced® movies from Sony Pictures’ library readily available in vehicles later this year, starting with customers of applicable Mercedes-Benz models1 equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus and an active Mercedes-Benz connect subscription.

According to a statement by Mercedes-Benz, “This service enhancement introduces an immersive in-car entertainment experience2, bringing the largest catalog of IMAX Enhanced movies from Sony Pictures’ library like ‘Venom: The Last Dance’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Uncharted’ from home to the car. IMAX Enhanced is the only way to experience IMAX’s signature picture and sound outside of a theater.” RIDEVU delivers select IMAX Enhanced films featuring IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio (EAR), IMAX’s proprietary DMR process and DTS:X sound, available in multiple dubbed languages.

SPE’s RIDEVU video entertainment service3 is available in the U.S., Japan, United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany. The service is fully integrated with select OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz as the first global automotive OEM. It offers access to thousands of movies to buy, rent or stream. Designed for the car, RIDEVU connects Sony Pictures’ movies with its advanced streaming technology to create a first-of-its-kind in-car entertainment experience. With RIDEVU, consumers can enjoy hours of entertainment on in-car multimedia displays or on iOS and Android devices, use Screen Manager to easily control playback across all screens from the vehicle’s central multimedia display, and entertain passengers with individual or shared viewing experiences on up to six screens4. Content can be accessed by front and rear seat passengers, as well as by the driver on the central display when the vehicle is parked.

This unique collaboration leverages the strengths of three entertainment pioneers, SPE, IMAX and DTS, realizing their long-standing shared vision of creating elevated, personalized and quality content experiences for consumers, whether at home or on the go.

“By deepening our collaboration with IMAX, we’re demonstrating our unwavering commitment to providing discerning consumers with immersive experiences that transform every journey. By delivering IMAX Enhanced content through RIDEVU, we are showcasing what is possible as we push the boundaries of content and audio delivery in the car starting in Mercedes-Benz models later this year,” said Pete Wood, SVP, digital sales, distribution, SPE.

“We’re excited to bring IMAX fans closer to their favorite movie moments through powerfully immersive experiences in the car. This collaboration with SPE highlights our commitment to premium quality and innovation, unlocking a truly elevated in-vehicle entertainment experience that delivers the best of IMAX beyond the home,” according to Vikram Arumilli, SVP and GM, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX.

“We are bringing our most immersive sound experience directly to the vehicle in a way that hasn’t happened before. With this collaboration, we’re not just providing a quality audio experience, we’re helping bridge the gap between home and vehicle, delivering personalized entertainment where consumers want it,” said Bill Neighbors, chief content officer for Xperi.

“With IMAX Enhanced and DTS audio within Sony Pictures Entertainment’s RIDEVU, we will add an exciting new dimension to movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz. Our large-format HD displays give our customers the best seat in the house, filling the cockpit with vibrant colors and immersive sound, just like in a movie theatre,” Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG said.

With RIDEVU, consumers can enjoy a best in class in-car entertainment experience, accessing thousands of hours of movies to buy, rent or watch. Get behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class at CES at Xperi’s booth 5840 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall.