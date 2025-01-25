Rivers Court Judgement: PDP Reaffirms Ewor-led Rivers State Executive

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reaffirmed the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led executive to oversee the affairs of the Rivers State Chapter of the party in compliance with the judgement of the Rivers State High Court and pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).



The PDP restated its obedience to the judgement of the Rivers State High Court so as to avoid a repeat of the painful scenario in Plateau State where the party lost many seats won in the National Assembly and the Plateau State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections as a result of non-compliance with a 2020 court judgement against the PDP Congresses which produced the then party executives in Plateau State.



A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that it has no option than to abide by the judgement of the Rivers State High Court, which in Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024, nullified the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of our party in Rivers State conducted on July 27, August 10 and August 31, 2024 respectively, given that the judgement not been appealed, set aside or stayed by any court of competent jurisdiction.



The PDP commended the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of the party in Rivers State for working with the Hon. Ewor-led state executive to ensure the stability and continuous success of the PDP in the State.

”The national leadership again charges the Ewor-led Rivers State Executive to continue to work harmoniously with the leader of the PDP in Rivers State, His Excellency, Governor Similanayi Fubara as he intensifies efforts in his massive delivery of good governance to the people of Rivers State in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP,” Ologunagba stated.