NCAA Confirms United Airlines’ Incident, Visits Injured in Hospital to Give Them Support

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed the mid-flight incident suffered by United Airlines Flight UA614 on Thursday, January 23, when it left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Washington, United States, but was forced to declare emergency and made air return after about two hours of flight out of the departure airport.



The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 245 passengers, eight flight attendants, and three pilots at the time of the incident, which occurred over Ivory Coast airspace, as reports indicated that several passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries.



The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection (NCAA), Mr. Michael Achimugu, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY, said that the regulatory authority is investigating the cause of the incident and examining the aircraft Flight Data Recorder (FDR) to ascertain exactly what happened, noting that the authority is not going to rely on the feedback from the airline or the passenger but facts from the investigation and promised NCAA would issue a statement after the investigation.



Achimugu also said that he led a team to the hotels to visit the passengers who were in the flight and also visited the hospital to see those who were receiving treatment from injuries suffered during the incident in order to give them support.



“We are investigating the incident. We have received Flight Data Recorder in order to ascertain exactly what happened. When something happens, you have to investigate it before you issue a statement. We want to know exactly what happened. Meanwhile, we have met with some of the passengers in the hotel and in the hospital to give them support and some degree of care,” he said.



However, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed in a statement that its rescue team safely deboarded 256 souls on board when the aircraft made an emergency landing.

“United Airlines aeroplane Boeing 787-800 departed from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at 23:59 on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Hours later, the aircraft made an air return and landed safely at 03:22 this morning.



“On board were 245 adults and 11 crew members. The team of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS), Aviation Medical and Aviation Security (AVSEC) were already at the gate when the aeroplane parked for deboarding at D31 without incident, and the door was opened at 03:37. While all passengers and crew disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, and an additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries. The rescue team responded swiftly and effectively, having been on alert and standby just four minutes after the pilot reported distress at 01:20.



“Aviation Medical ambulances transported the injured passengers—some to the MMA Clinic and others to the Headquarters Clinic. Those with minor injuries received first aid and were discharged immediately, while those with serious injuries were stabilised and transferred to the Duchess Hospital in Ikeja. Some passengers were also taken to a hotel for accommodation. The aircraft itself did not sustain any major damage,” said FAAN in statement signed by Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection,

Mrs. Obiageli Orah

Meanwhile, a passenger in the flight, who preferred anonymity was reported have recounted the ordeal suffered by passengers when the incident in the aircraft happened.

“We had already been served our meals when the plane lost pressure and dropped. We noticed a sharp descent. I hit my head on the ceiling because of the impact. I became unconscious, but one person from the medical team came to attend to me in the middle of the turmoil. The sharp descent happened three times, causing some people to sustain injuries. We spent four hours in the air. In the midst of the turmoil, the pilot said we were going to land in Ghana, but we eventually landed in Nigeria.”

The airline which confirmed the incident stated “Flight UA613 from Lagos to Washington D.C. returned to Lagos to address a technical issue. After landing safely, the aircraft was met by first responders to address reports of minor injuries to several passengers and crew.”