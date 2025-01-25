Edo Election Tribunal Relocates to Abuja

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced its relocation from Benin City to Abuja.

In a notice dated January 24, 2025, and signed by the Tribunal Secretary, Mu’azu Bagudu, parties to the case were informed of the relocation.



The notice read in part, “I am directed to notify all parties that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has been relocated to Abuja at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja, effective from Monday, 27th January, 2025.”



Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had informed counsel to the parties that there were reports indicating that the venue of the Tribunal could be moved to Abuja.

The sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, January 28, 2025, for a continuation of hearing of the PDP’s petition.