Dana Motors Introduces EV, CNG into Nigeria’s Auto Market

Bennett Oghifo

Dana Motors Limited has introduced more electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars and buses to the Nigerian market.

This is contained in a statement by Dana Motors Limited, saying it is at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly vehicles and transportation solutions in the country.

And as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change.

“We are proud to be leading the charge in sustainable transportation solutions in Nigeria,” said Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director of Dana Motors Limited. “Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation options is unwavering, and only recently, we released about 27 units of our locally assembled 45 seater CNG buses from our state-of-the-heart vehicle assembly plant in Lagos.

“Also expected to be released soon are our EVs as part of efforts to support President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions with a just transition to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.”

For over two decades, Dana Motors Limited has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s automotive industry. Since its inception in 2002, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, introducing luxury vehicles and auto finance schemes that have made car ownership more accessible to Nigerians.

The company’s Managing Director, Jacky Hathiramani, a Nigerian businessman and industrialist, was deservedly recognized as Auto Personality of the year by the Nigerian Auto Journalist (NAJA), not just for his zeal and contribution to the development of the Nigerian auto industry, but his visionary leadership and Dana Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence.

As Nigeria continues to navigate the challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability, Dana Motors Limited; a multiple award winning Auto Company, remains a shining example of innovative leadership and corporate responsibility. The auto company’s dedication to the Nigerian market for decades is not just a beacon of hope for a sustainable future but a shining example of vision and strategic partnerships.