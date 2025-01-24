Tinubu Lauds Finland’s Intervention in Simon Ekpa’s Case, Says Nigeria Won’t Tolerate Divisive Actions Against Its Citizens

Receives letters of credence from Finnish, Algerian, EU ambassadors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the intervention of the Finish government, with the arrest and detention of the promoter of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, saying the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

The President, who spoke in Abuja Friday when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House, commended the Finnish authorities for the timely intervention that safeguarded the nation’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful co-existence.

“I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism,” President Tinubu told the Finnish ambassador.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.

“The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means. The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values. We must respect the rule of law,” the President said.

President Tinubu noted that the Ambassador’s priorities, including ICT, agriculture, and education, will directly impact the country’s development.



According to him: “Nigeria is undergoing a series of necessary reforms to stimulate growth and prosperity. Thank you also for the humanitarian support in the North East. I believe that we can work together”.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Finland extolled the President for his courage in initiating reforms that will benefit the economy and ensure prosperity in the future.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence,” the envoy noted.

“I salute you for all the ongoing reforms in the country. They are not easy. Even though it is painful, it is the only way Nigeria can progress. It is essential for the country.

“Finland has been involved in peace mediation as well. We also have opportunities for Nigeria in energy. We can work and make it a realisable dream,” she stated.

President Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Hocine Mezoued.



In a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union, President Tinubu noted that the EU remains one of the highest trading partners of Nigeria, urging the envoy to work towards elevating the volume of transactions, and strengthening the ties.

He said the nation needs support in digitalising and automating operations and processes for rendering services.

The President said the Nigerian economy could support investments with its vibrant, youthful population.

Mignot told President Tinubu that Nigeria holds “many untapped potentials,” adding that more could be realised through development cooperation and technology leveraging.

“We have a solid partnership based on our shared values,” he said.

President Tinubu also urged collaboration between Nigeria and Algeria to implement the trans-Saharan African Gas Pipeline project.

“We need to lift one another in Africa, and we will be stronger together. We can be abused or ignored, but we have nothing to prove to anyone but ourselves. We must lift Africa together,” the President said.

On his part, the Algerian Ambassador said the trans-Sahara African Gas Pipeline project and other proposed regional development projects will significantly impact the continent.

“I would like to personally, on behalf of the government and people of Algeria, convey the greetings of our president and express my delight in our shared values politically, economically, socially and economically,” he added.

Mezoued said Algeria would continue to support Nigeria in negotiating for improved livelihood on the continent with multilateral institutions.