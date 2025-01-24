Oyebanji Rejoices with Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo at 55

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State this week rejoiced with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo as he clocked 55.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo on his 55th birthday.

Oyebanji said he is happy to share the joy of the day with the Minister which came at a time he is on a working visit to Ekiti State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the Governor hailed Keyamo’s contributions to national development as a renowned lawyer, rights activist and a reputable public servant.

Oyebanji described Keyamo as one of the most distinguished legal minds in the country, adding that the Minister has carved a niche for himself as a result- oriented public servant.

He equally lauded Keyamo for selfless service to his fatherland as a member of the Federal Executive Council first as Minister of State, Labour and Employment and presently as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Oyebanji said Keyamo would be remembered for his efforts in driving the vision of President Bola Tinubu to use the aviation industry as a catalyst for inflow of investment in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.

While praying for long life and sound health for the celebrant, the Governor wished the Minister more fruitful years of service to the nation and mankind.

“The Government and good people of Ekiti State, Land of Honour, felicitate a friend of the State, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo( SAN) as he marked his 55th birthday, in line of duty our dear state.

“Our prayer is that God grants him many more prosperous years as he continues to contribute to national building.”, the statement added.