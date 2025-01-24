Keys Stuns Swiatek to Set up Sabalenka Final Showdown 

Madison Keys saved a match point before stunning world number two Iga Swiatek to set up an Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys claimed a shock 5-7 6-1 7-6 (10-8) victory over five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek to reach the second major final of her career.

Poland’s Swiatek served for the match at 6-5 in the third set and held match point but Keys saved it, broke back and then recovered from 7-5 down in a fraught tie-breaker to advance.

Keys said: “The third set was so up and down. There were so many big points and break point chances. I feel I blacked out at one point and I was just there running around.”

Keys’ victory came after Belarusian top seed Sabalenka earned the chance to become the first woman in 26 years to win three successive Australian Open titles with a commanding 6-4 6-2 win over close friend Paula Badosa.

While Keys has achieved a career-best Australian Open run, Sabalenka is aiming to emulate Martina Hingis’ three straight titles between 1997-99.

“I have goosebumps. I am so proud of myself and my team that we were able to put ourselves in such a situation,” Sabalenka said.

“If I put my name in history it will mean the world for me. I couldn’t even dream of it.”

Swiatek’s loss also means Sabalenka will retain the world number one ranking after the tournament.