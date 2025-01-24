2027: I’ll Return to God for Votes, Katsina Gov Tells Critics 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has slammed those criticising his administration, saying he will seek his re-election in 2027 from God not them.

While addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House ahead of the February 15 the state councils’ polls, Radda said he will return to his creator for votes.

Radda, who addressed the APC stalwarts in Hausa, insisted that he would not return to those he invariably termed distractors to canvass for votes in the 2027 general election.

He said: “Some people have circumcised themselves to side talks saying it is a period of four years I will do and come back to them, but who told you that I am coming back to you?

“For me, I will return to He (God) who gave me this mandate in 2023 to seek for my re-election in 2027. All of you here have contributed in one way or the other to make this party become what it is today.”

While reiterating that the era of “hijacking ballot boxes to fill in candidates” was over, Radda tasked APC members to continue to mobilise more people to vote for the party in the forthcoming council election.