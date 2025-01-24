18 Years After, Women Affairs Minister Inaugurates Committee to Review National Child Policy

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has set another milestone with the inauguration of the Committee for the Review of the National Child Policy 2007.

This, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze on Friday, marks not only a critical step in her commitment to the well-being of children, but also demonstrate her resolve to building a conducive atmosphere for Nigerian children to strive and to live a brighter life in future.

The minister urged the committee led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr Maryam Keshinro, to adopt a holistic approach, engaging with stakeholders across all sectors—government, civil society, and, most importantly, the voices of children themselves.

She added that the policy must be inclusive, addressing the diverse needs of all children, including those from marginalized communities and those with disabilities.

The statement reads: “As we gather today, It is important to acknowledge a fundamental truth: that our children are the cornerstone of our nation. They are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are our greatest hope and our most precious resource.

“It is necessary that their rights are upheld and their needs are met, nurturing and creating an environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential.

“Our emphasis on this profound assignment of reviewing the National Child Policy is to reflect on the progress we have made since the inception of the Policy. Whereby we have witnessed commendable advancements in sectors like education, health, and child protection, we must also recognize the challenges that persist. such as poverty, gender inequality, inadequate access to quality education, and the impacts of insecurity that threaten the futures of our children.

“In the above regard it is imperative to draw your attention as members of this committee, that the task before you is both vital and challenging. You are entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing a policy that will guide our nation in protecting and promoting the rights of children. Hence your expertise, insights, and commitment will be crucial in ensuring that our policy reflects the realities faced by our children today and anticipates the challenges of tomorrow.

“Therefore, I urge you to adopt a holistic approach, engaging with stakeholders across all sectors—government, civil society, and, most importantly, the voices of children themselves. It is essential that our policy is inclusive, addressing the diverse needs of all children, including those from marginalized communities and those with disabilities.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further urged the committee to also leverage on technology and innovation in their approach.

“As you are aware, the world is changing rapidly, there is no gain saying that our policies must adapt to ensure that our children are equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a dynamic global landscape.

“It is worthy of note that this review is not just about creating documents or frameworks; it is about transforming lives. And ensuring that every child in Nigeria has access to education, healthcare, and a safe environment where they can grow and develop.

“I would like to express my appreciation to members of this committee for your demonstration by availing yourself to be members of the Committee that will make this noble cause successful. Together, we have the power to make a lasting impact that will reverberate for generations to come.

“We can only achieve this if we work diligently, passionately, and collaboratively to create a National Child Policy which is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound (SMART).”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a conducive environment for her as Minister of Women Affairs to successfully strive to achieve the mandate of the ministry of women, children and vulnerable and to also operate without hindrance.

She also appreciated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her support and motherly advice towards encouraging her to carry out her assignments successfully.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary thanked the Minister for her leadership and assured her that the committee will work hard to ensure that an all-inclusive policy documents was produced to the advantage of all Nigerian children.

The event was also attended by directors of the ministry and the consultant, Professor Taofeek Muhammad Ladan, among others.