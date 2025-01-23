  • Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

United Nations Seeks $910 Million to Tackle Humanitarian Crisis in Nigeria’s North East

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) is set to appeal for $910 million to help tackle a humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s north-east, which has been in the grip of an Islamist insurgency since 2009 and was hit by a devastating flooding last year.

Citing UN documents yesterday, Reuters reported that 7.8 million people need help in the three northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, adding that the UN aims to help 3.6 million of them.

At $910 million, it is the most expensive humanitarian crisis in West and Central Africa, ahead of Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, the documents showed.

Nigeria is also grappling with a cost of living crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to its highest level in nearly three decades, propelled by skyrocketing food prices.

The UN had previously said Nigeria’s northeast risks becoming a forgotten crisis as the humanitarian focus  shifted to crises elsewhere such as Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan.

A joint report by the government and UN in November said Nigeria faces one of its worst hunger crises with more than 30 million people expected to be food-insecure this year.

President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including scrapping a fuel subsidy and foreign exchange controls, have been blamed for worsening Nigeria’s economic troubles. He says the reforms will put the economy on a stronger path to growth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.