Sani, El-Rufai’s Rift Festers as Gov Returns Traditional Ruler Deposed by Predecessor

•Says his administration stands for rule of law, due process, justice

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The rift between Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, and his predecessor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, appeared to deepen yesterday as Sani reinstated a traditional ruler, Jonathan Zamunah, who was deposed by El-Rufai.

Zamunah, Chief of Piriga Chiefdom, in Lere Local Government Area, was deposed by El-Rufai on May 22, 2023 alongside Aliyu Yammah, the traditional ruler of Arak Chiefdom.

But Zamunah was reinstated by Sani in compliance with a June 14, 2024 judgement of the Kaduna Industrial Court, which declared the deposition “null and void”.

The court ordered the reinstatement of Zamunah as Chief of Piriga Chiefdom with all his salaries, allowances, entitlements and benefits of office.

Speaking yesterday while handing over the letter of reinstatement to Zamunah at

Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House), Kaduna, Sani said his administration believed in the rule of law, due process, and justice.

The governor congratulated Zamunah on his reinstatement, and urged him to treat all his subjects equally, without ethno-religious discrimination.

He said his administration accorded equal opportunities to all citizens, and charged Zamunah to do same, adding that it is the will of God to create people differently and place them in the same geographic locations.

The governor told the restored traditional ruler, “I am sure you have had time to reflect on the past lessons from the past help in strengthening us and making us better leaders.

“You now have a unique opportunity to serve your people with dedication, courage, and compassion.”

He maintained that the reinstatement was a solemn moment for his administration and the people of the state.

According to Sani, “It affords us the opportunity to reflect deeply on our past actions and how they have impacted positively or negatively on our state.

“Our actions fostered peace and understanding or deepened divisions in our state? Going forward, what must we as individuals, leaders, or groups do to sustain the prevailing peace in Kaduna State?

“Our administration stands for the rule of law, due process, and justice. That is why we did not waste time in complying with the judgement of the Kaduna State Industrial Court on the reinstatement of the Chief of Piriga Chiefdom.”

Sani said his administration had placed Kaduna State on the path of sustainable growth and development.

He said, “Despite huge challenges, we are extending socio-economic infrastructure to the 23 local governments of Kaduna State.

“We are investing heavily in education, health, and agriculture. Through our social intervention programmes, we have been bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable, and underserved in Kaduna State.”