Philanthropist Harps on Collaboration to End Poverty, Hunger in Nigeria

A United States of America (USA)-based philanthropist, Mrs. Temitope Sonuga, has called for partnership between government and the private sector to end the scourge of hunger and poverty in the country.

This is coming just as she lamented the prevalence of the scourge which she said has eroded the dignity of the average Nigerian citizen.

Sonuga stated this in a statement she issued to newsmen while recalling her experience during her foundation’s food distribution of palliatives to residents of Ajegunle community of Lagos.

She carried out the distribution through her pet project, Temitope Giving Hands Foundation during the last Yuletide. In all, no fewer than 1,000 palliatives were handed over to indigent residents of the area when the event took place.

Recalling her experience, Sonuga said: “With what I saw on ground, the Nigerian government, the wealthy ones well as the organised private sector will need to come together to tame this monster which has become a ticking bomb to the country.”

She further added that “We saw poverty on the streets first hand and we are of the opinion that this is an emergency on our hands which we must all collectively come together to tame.”

On what the foundation stands for, Sonuga said: “At Temitope Giving Hands Initiative, we are dedicated to ending hunger in our communities. Our mission is to provide consistent access to nutritious meals for those who need them most.

“We believe no one should go hungry. Through food distribution, partnerships, and community programmes, we work to make sure everyone has enough to eat. Our efforts go beyond just providing meals—we aim to create long-term solutions to fight food insecurity and build stronger communities.”