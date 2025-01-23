LFZ Seeks Collaboration With Canada to Drive Foreign Direct investment

Lagos Free Zone – the first privately owned zone has called for collaboration with the Deputy High Commission of Canada to facilitate foreign direct investment to the Zone.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja stated this in Lagos when he received the delegation from the Deputy High Commission of Canada led by the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada, Carlos Rojas-Arbulu.

Ladoja stated that it was the beginning of a fruitful relationship that she hopes would result in new businesses from Canada setting up at the Lagos Free Zone.

She explained that the Zone, which is promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, is the first privately owned special economic Zone in Nigeria, covering an area of 860 hectares.

She noted that LFZ is unique in its focus on delivering ease of doing business, giving businesses in the Zone a competitive edge.

“Lagos Free Zone offers many competitive advantages and incentives for investors interested in locating their businesses in the Zone; these include single-window clearance for regulators, enabling infrastructure, the opportunity to live-work-play, and access to global markets. One other unique benefit of the Zone in Nigeria is that it is the only Zone that is integrated with a deep sea port,” she said.

Speaking, Deputy High Commissioner of Canada, Carlos Rojas-Arbulu noted that he was impressed and amazed by the quality and the scale of operations at the Zone, adding that effort is ongoing to cement a collaboration that can generate exchanges.

Rojas-Arbulu acknowledged that Canadian investments have typically been region-specific but noted that the strong infrastructure at the LFZ presents a valuable opportunity to attract more Canadian companies. He described the Zone as a “soft landing” for investors, offering incentives and expertise to navigate the Nigerian market.