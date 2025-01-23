  • Saturday, 1st February, 2025

COZDEE DREAMS OF COLLABORATING WITH WIZKID: A FUTURE OF GAME-CHANGING MUSIC

Nigerian artist and producer Cozdee has set his sights on one of the biggest names in the global music industry, Wizkid. As he continues to make waves with his recently released EP, A Journey Through Sound, Stories, and Soul, Cozdee has expressed a strong desire to work with the Afrobeats legend, aiming to create a collaboration that will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of modern African music.

“I would love to work with Wizkid,” Cozdee shared, speaking passionately about the prospect of joining forces with the internationally renowned artist. “Wizkid is someone who has redefined the sound of Afrobeats globally, and I admire the way he blends culture, emotion, and musicality in his work. Collaborating with him would be an incredible opportunity to learn, grow, and create something that will impact the world.”

Cozdee’s statement reflects his ambitions as an artist eager to evolve and push boundaries. With his latest project, A Journey Through Sound, Stories, and Soul, he has already proven his exceptional ability to craft songs that resonate on both a personal and global scale. His unique sound, which merges Afrobeats with Amapiano and global influences, is creating a distinctive mark in the industry. However, working with Wizkid would allow Cozdee to elevate his music even further, blending his innovative approach with the iconic elements that have made Wizkid a household name worldwide.

The potential collaboration between the two artists is one that fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly anticipating. Wizkid’s global influence combined with Cozdee’s fresh sound could bring a game-changing fusion that will take African music to new heights.

Cozdee’s admiration for Wizkid goes beyond just his musical success; he respects the artist’s dedication to expanding Afrobeats’ global reach and his ability to remain authentic while navigating the international music scene. Cozdee’s journey is just beginning, but his aspirations to work with legends like Wizkid show that he is ready to carve his name among Africa’s music elite.

As Cozdee continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive blend of sounds, A Journey Through Sound, Stories, and Soul stands as a testament to his talent and vision. The future of Nigerian music is looking brighter, with Cozdee’s dreams of collaborating with Wizkid marking just one of the many exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

