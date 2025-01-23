Court Vacates Contempt Order against INEC Chairman Yakubu, Former APGA Chairman Ike-Oye

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Justice Mohammed Madugu of a HIgh Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari, on Wednesday, vacated his earlier order committing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the immediate former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Ike-Oye for contempt.

Justice Madugu vacated the order following request by the applicants, Otunba Camaru Ogidan and Alhaji Rabiu Mustapha.

Recall that the court had on November 9, 2023, issued an order convicting Yakubu and Oye for contempt of court after finding that they failed to comply with his earlier order of May 10, 2023 directing them to recognise Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

However, the INEC boss had on July 11, 2024, through his lawyer, Ahmed Mohammed, informed the court that he had complied with the order by recognizing Njoku as APGA’s National Chairman.

But Oye on the other hand refused to comply with the order by going on an appeal and also sought a stay of the lower court’s order, thereby stalling his planned sentencing, which the court later rescheduled for January 22, 2025.

Recall also that before the rescheduled date for sentencing, the apex court on November 27, 2024, gave a judgement, recognizing one Sly Ezeokenwa as the National Chairman of APGA.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the applicants, Michael Ajara, drew the court’s attention to the November 27, 2024, judgement of the Supreme Court on the issue, adding that his clients have decided to discontinue the case.

In a short ruling, the court granted the application, discharged the earlier committal order and struck out the case.

Explaining his clients’ position, Ajara said: “Our clients, being law abiding, have since expressed their willingness to abide by the Supreme Court judgement on the issue.

“So, they saw no reason to further pursue this case and instructed us to withdraw it, which we just did.

The judge saw reasons in the steps we took and agreed with us.”

Chief Njoku who was also in court along with some senior members of his new party – the National Rescue Movement (NRM) – commended Justice Madugu in the manner he handled the case.

He described the judge as a diligent and courageous man, who exhibited courage when it mattered most.

Chief Njoku, who formally assumed office on Tuesday as the National Chairman of the NRM, said: “The judge here showed rare courage under the current circumstances of Nigeria.

“We are praying that God be with him. If he did not show that courage, I could have been in jail.

“We thank God that our case came before a judge, who has conscience, integrity and can also show courage when necessary.”