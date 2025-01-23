Coalition: Despite Decades of Democracy, Nigerians Facing Disillusionment Rather Than Hope

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has lamented that despite decades of democratic practice, the realities faced by Nigerians currently often reflect disillusionment rather than hope.

It said Nigeria’s democratic journey, though spanning 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, is beset by structural and functional flaws.

It stressed these range from electoral malpractices, ineffective political parties and weakened governance structures to pervasive corruption and a concerning erosion of public trust.

To this end, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster for Democracy (WfD), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and National Peace Committee are preparing to hold a conference on “Strengthening Nigerian Democracy” on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28 January.

Dignitaries expected at the event are former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023 elections, Peter Obi; his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso; National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, among others.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the CSOs on Thursday in Abuja, the Founding Executive Director, Centre LSD, Otive Igbuzor, said the goal of the conference was to ignite a discussion aimed at tackling the pressing challenges that threaten the very foundation of democracy in Nigeria.

He noted that as conveners, they are committed to addressing the complexities and setbacks Nigeria’s democratic system currently face, with the purpose of finding actionable solutions that can restore and strengthen the nation’s national governance.

Igbuzor stated: “The very purpose of the conference lies in a vision for a democracy that is genuine, resilient and inclusive. As many of us know, Nigeria’s democratic journey, though spanning 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, is beset by structural and functional flaws.

“Despite decades of democratic practice, the realities faced by Nigerians today often reflect disillusionment rather than hope. The goal of the conference, therefore, is to reignite hope, rebuild trust, and lay out a road map towards a strengthened democratic system that serves all Nigerians with integrity and accountability.

“First, we recognize an urgent need for democratic reforms. At the heart of our democratic challenges lies the pressing requirement for a political environment free of manipulation, imposition and exclusion.

“For too long, the political landscape in Nigeria has been dominated by elite cliques, leaving citizens feeling alienated from the governance processes that directly impact their lives.”

Igbuzor added that the aim of the conference is to initiate reform efforts that would strengthen the country’s electoral process and ensure that the leadership selection process is credible.

He stressed that other objectives of the conference is to mobilise and strengthen political parties.

Igbuzor pointed out that political parties are the bedrock of any democracy, yet in Nigeria, they often fall short of the ideals of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.