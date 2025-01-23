Airtel, African Artists Collaborate to Promote Data Usage

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has partnered with three internationally renowned African artistes, like Simi (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo), and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), to engage customers on how to enhance their digital experience by making the most of their data bundles.

Speaking about the campaign, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Airtel Africa, Rohit Marwha, stated: “Our goal with this campaign is to ensure that our customers get the most out of Airtel data bundles, thereby enhancing their online experience. In collaborating with these artists, who our customers love and engage with on a daily basis, ensures that they are aware of these data hacks, and they can seamlessly adopt usage and management of their data through clear messages that resonate with them. At Airtel Africa, our priority is in creating exceptional customer experiences with our products and services. We hope that through this edutainment campaign, delivered through authentic internationally acclaimed African artists, our customers will be empowered and have rewarding online experiences, whether for business or leisure.”

The #SmartaWithData campaign by Airtel Africa offers tips to help customers make smarter use of their data, while also encouraging them to join in and share their own tips.