Tinubu Rejoices with Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo at 55

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, on his 55th birthday.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the learned silk for his commitment to the administration’s success and his dedication to transforming Nigeria’s aviation into one that was safe, efficient and customer-focused.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also congratulated Keyamo as he turned 55, describing him as one of the major contributors to the success story of Nigeria’s legal profession, human rights, party politics, and governance in the last three decades.

Tinubu stated the progress made in the sector over the past 15 months, especially the ratification of the Cape Town Convention for Aircraft Leasing, the commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), and operationalisation of the National Flight Data Centre designed to enhance the safety management system in the aviation ecosystem.

The president expressed trust that the outpouring of goodwill from family members, associates, and aviation industry stakeholders on this occasion will further inspire Keyamo to remain steadfast in enhancing service delivery in the industry.

Tinubu wished Keyamo many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment in serving the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the accomplished and respected human rights activist, lawyer, and seasoned administrator was worth celebrating at 55 for his life of consistent commitment to private and public service.

The statement said Keyamo had contributed positively to the legal profession, activism, as well as politics, governance, and development of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu joined family, friends and professional and political associates of the minister to celebrate his 55th birthday.

The governor said in the statement, “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday celebration. I wish him more prosperous years in good health as he continues to serve Nigeria and mankind in general.”