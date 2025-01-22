Napoli Offer Man Utd Discount on Osimhen to Sign Garnacho

Femi Solaja

Serie A side Napoli are now willing to offer Manchester United a reduced fee for Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, in exchange for Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho.

Osimhen was on target last night as Galatasaray were forced to 3-3 draw in a Europa League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United youngster, Garnacho, has been heavily linked with a move to join the Neapolitans, as part of the Red Devils’ restructuring strategy to offload some players.

Reports from Il Mattino and Sky Sports Italiasuggest that the 20-year-old forward has reached an agreement with the Naples-based club already.

This new developments indicate that the Serie A champions have added a twist to the deal by offering a discount on the Nigeria international, to lower their asking price if Garnacho is included in the transfer.

Osimhen has been a top transfer target for several European clubs following his exceptional performances for Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker scored 31 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, which played a pivotal role in helping Napoli secure their first Serie A title in over three decades.

Napoli had initially valued the 24-year-old forward at €150 million which makes him one of the most expensive players on the market.

According to Football Italia, the Gli Azzurri are set to meet with Osimhen’s representatives today.

However, there remains a significant gap between Napoli’s proposed offer of €50 million and Manchester United’s asking price of €65million for Garnacho.

As part of the deal, the Partenopei are open to reducing Osimhen’s price tag if Manchester United include Garnacho as part of the deal.