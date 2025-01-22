Keyamo Lays Foundation for $10m Xejet’s Flight Support, Engineering Hub

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has laid the foundation for Xejet’s flight support and engineering hub at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The Minister who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event was also graced by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, among others.

The ceremony featured the symbolic shovel in the ground tradition by Kuku, Najomo, and later Keyamo – a gesture that signified the commencement of the project.

In his speech, Xejet’s CEO, Emmanuel Iza, highlighted the transformative potential of the facility, stating: “This facility, whose foundation we lay today, is not just going to be a center; it is a symbol of our commitment to innovation and expansion. It represents our pledge to elevate aviation services in Nigeria to global standards.

“Through cutting-edge technology, superior engineering, and unparalleled flight support, Xejet seeks to not only improve operational efficiencies, but deliver an exclusive experience that sets us apart in the industry.”

He maintained that the establishment of the facility, “is a testament to our belief in Nigeria’s role as a leader in the continent’s aviation future.

“By investing in infrastructure and capabilities, we aim to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a hub of connectivity, commerce, and tourism.

“The project, which will be constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is being partnered by Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank, reflecting strong confidence from the financial sector in Xejet’s vision and Nigeria’s aviation potential.”

Iza, further explained that the project would have a lifespan of 18 months. The initial phase he said of the ground preparation and the taxiway would take over 12 months.

Speaking on the cost implications, he said: “Well, its a very huge cost. It’s in two phases. The first phase is to do prepare the ground. As you can see, the ground is not flat, so the construction company would start to sandfill it, bring it to the proper level, and know, the density, because it’s going to be carrying aircraft. “So, part of the first phase is to create the taxiway that is going to connect the runway to our facility and the apron. That’s roughly an excess of $5 million. We are expecting to put the structure of equal amount on top of it there.”

In his remarks, Keyamo emphasised the federal government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for private sector growth.

“Our vision is to support the growth and development of local operators like this. Since we came to office, we have been shouting about the issue of MROs, that we’d like to attract MROs into our aviation ecosystem, like they exist in other parts of the world.

“We have gone to the far end of the earth, looking for investors, to come and invest in our MRO facilities, and, here we are, like they say, what you’re looking for in Sokoto, is inside your Sokoto, now, we have an indigenous operator, collaborating with indigenous banks, supporting this dream; and he’s not just giving us an MRO, like he said, there are other facilities, including a training center and all, they are here.

“This is a huge achievement; the concept alone, getting the backing and bringing it to fruition like this, to start off work, with one of the best construction companies we have, is a dream come true. Let me say that, we have also attracted similar projects to the part of the airport you’re seeing.”

Keyamo further said: “Just a couple of weeks ago, we were here too, just to look at the environment and see the area we want to give to an aircraft manufacturing company, so, let me not let the cat out of the bag fully, but let me only let the hand of the cat out of the bag.

“So, the government may not have all the money to give to you, but the government must create this kind of enabling environment, the right type of policy, to support this type of growth and development.

“Xejet, we will be here with you throughout, from the beginning to the end, our technical team will be here, the MD FAAN will put the engineering team together, to ensure that, they support you; and you comply with all regulations; the DG NCAA too will do the same, to ensure that what we have here, will be world-class.

“We are going to attract, even, other people from other West African sub-region, to come here, and use this facility. That’s the dream; and this is just the beginning,” Keyamo stated.