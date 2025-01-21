  • Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

NNPC Blames Vandals for Buguma Oil  Wellhead Fire

Nigeria | 15 minutes ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) last night blamed vandals for the fire incident which occurred recently at the Buguma oil wellhead in Rivers state.

The Buguma Wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), the company said, was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals attempting to compromise the Christmas Tree and steal crude oil.

“This unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well’s back pressure valve, reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone.

“Since March 2023, crude oil theft on this asset has been persistent, with criminals now resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons,” the national oil company said in a statement.

NNPC, in the release signed by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, said it remains committed to combating the fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with the criminal activities.

It explained that while these activities place a significant burden on the nation’s economy, the company was working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to the acts of vandalism.

Additionally, NNPC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting communities affected by the destructive activities, saying it will continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected.

