Court Denies Bail To El-Rufai’s Ex-Chief of Staff In Money Laundering Case

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State High Court II on Tuesday, denied bail to Bashir Sa’idu, a former chief of staff to ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State government dragged Saidu before the court presided by Justice Isa Aliyu on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering, embezzlement and stealing.

Saidu pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court.

The court ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of the Kaduna Correctional Centre pending the determination of his bail application.

The court adjourned hearing on his bail application till Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Saidu, who served as Commissioner for Finance, Commissioner for Local Government and Chief of Staff to El-Rufai during his eight years as governor of Kaduna State between 2015 to 2023 is also facing similar charges at the Federal High Court Kaduna, filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

In one of the charges, the former commissioner is accused of “selling $45 million in hard currency belonging to the Kaduna State Government — equivalent to N18,450,000,000 — at the significantly undervalued rate of N410 per dollar, instead of the parallel market rate of N498 per dollar, with criminal intent, resulting in a ₦3,960,000,000 loss to the government”.

According to the prosecution, the offence allegedly took place in 2022, when Sa’idu served as Commissioner for Finance in the El-Rufai’s administration.

The prosecution further alleged that the N3,960,000,000 discrepancy was laundered by Saidu, in violation of Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

At Tuesday’s appearance, the counsel to the defendant, M. I Abubakar, informed the court of a pending bail application.

He urged the court to grant his client bail, as he had already spent 21 days in custody since his arrest on January 2, 2025.

He pleaded that his client needed to be granted bail to enable him adequate time to prepare for his defence.

Nasiru Aliyu, the prosecuting counsel, however raised objection against the bail application, arguing that the law provides that the prosecution be allowed seven days to file its response to the bail application.

In his ruling, Justice Aliyu granted the prayers of the prosecution and adjourned the case to January 23, 2025 for hearing of the bail application.