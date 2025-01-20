Work to Commence on 17-kilometer Sango-Ijoko Road Immediately, Says Gov Abiodun

*Alagbole -Ajuwon-Akute road to be commissioned by end of February

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the 17-kilometer Sango-Ijoko road would be divided into two sections to allow for its quick completion as he announced the immediate construction of the road.

The Governor also added that the 3.25 kilometers Alagbole-Ajuwon-Akute road in Ifo Local Government Area of the state would be ready for commissioning by the end of February 2025.

The Governor made these known during the inspection of several roads under construction in Ifo 2 state constituency.

“About four months ago, we were here in response to the fact that our attention was drawn to the state of roads in Ifo 2, particularly Alagbole-Ajuwon, Denro-Ishashi-Akute, Ajuwon-Akite, Ijoko-Sango, and Lambe. I came here and promised that within a few months I would be back to commission all those roads that were in deplorable condition.

“Today, we are here; Alagbole-Akute is completed and 100% ready for commissioning, Ajuwon-Akute is ongoing, it is about 3.25 kilometers, and by God’s grace, by the end of February, it will be totally completed.

“Sango-Ijoko is a long road. We started it from the Sango area; we have an outstanding 17 kilometers, and we have decided to divide it into two sections of 8 kilometers each,” Abiodun said.

The Governor hinted that he had instructed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure that construction must start immediately at the worst sections of the raod, adding that the decision to ascertain those portions of the road would be collectively taken by the government and the residents.

He continued :” I am giving you my commitment because this constituency is of extreme importance to us; it is our border community with Lagos State, and there is a lot of cross-border migration between us and Lagos. It is important for us to make that cross-border experience as pleasurable as possible for the citizens, and that is our 100% commitment.

Governor Abiodun, therefore, urged the residents of the local government to use the road responsibly and maintain it to serve its original purpose.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ifo CDC, Alhaji Akangbe Olatunde, commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the ongoing construction on the Ajuwon-Akute road, saying that the Governor has brought joy to the people of Ifo Local Government.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Hadijat Adeleye, noted that the people of the area had gone through so much pains in the past with the neglect of the area by previous administrations.

“We have gone through so much sufferings in this area, we have really seen so much. We are bordered by Lagos, but yet, we don’t have anything to show for it.

“But God sent someone; he sent Governor Dapo Abiodun to come and give us succour and lifted our spirits by bringing us out of the dust that we are known for in Ifo 2, we are most grateful to him,” she said.