‘Soludo’s New Security Law Susceptible to Abuse by Private  Operatives’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party(LP) in Anambra State, Mr. John Nwosu, has said that the new Anambra homeland security law is susceptible to abuse by private security operatives.

Nwosu, in a press statement he made available to journalists yesterday, said the law is largely good, but he also criticised the delay in putting out such a law.

Nwosu also faulted the reluctance of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to agree that the job of protecting and securing lives and property in Anambra was the responsibility of government.

He said: “Soludo administration continues to exhibit its cluelessness in matters of governance. We hope that the implementation of this law will not overreach, thus further compounding a deeply troubling security situation in the state.

“As belated as the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 is, it is salutary and points in the right direction, but only if faithfully implemented and certain oblique provisions of the law are not abused.

“The greater danger lies in functions that may be arrogated to “private security companies, and relevant government agencies to enhance security operations,” even with the guardrail checks provided.”

“It boggles the mind, however, that in passing the law, the ANSG did not acknowledge and accept its primary constitutional ‘responsibility to protect’ Anambra State citizens and residents. Such an oversight is telling and unfurls the prevailing didactic leadership mindset.”

Nwosu said the fundamental flaw in the law is that the state government abdicated itself from any responsibility, but rather shifted it to local government leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers.

“The implicit and explicit lack reference or acknowledgement of government’s functions in this regard, and coupled with the fact that most tasks under the law devolves on the local governments, traditional rulers, municipalities, communities and private security companies is rather troubling. Talk of passing the buck!

“The prevailing crisis of wanton brutality and dehumanisation being meted out by private companies acting as agents of ANSG in the tax collection and waste management sectors, should have informed the need for better clarity in the definition of the role of armed private security companies.

“In governance, language matters. There is a vast difference between the State “recognising the critical need” and “acknowledging its constitutional role”; or acting “in keeping with its constitutional responsibility,” he said.