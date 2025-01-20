Rivers Political Crisis: A’Court Fixes February 10 for Hearing in Five Separate Appeals 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Monday adjourned to February 10, for hearing in five different appeals in respect of the Rivers State political crisis.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji ordered adjournment to enable parties file and serve necessary court documents in the separate appeals.

However, the court ordered for consolidation in four of the appeals, following request by the appellants’ counsel, Chief Joseph Daudu (SAN).

The four appeals wherein the court ordered consolidated hearing are SC/CV/1174/2024; between Rivers State House of Assembly and another against the Rivers State Government and nine others; SC/CV/1175/2024 between Rivers State House of Assembly and another against the Rivers State Governor and nine others; SC/CV/1176/2024 between Rivers State House of Assembly and another against Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and nine others; and SC/ CV/1177/2024 between Rivers State House of Assembly and another against Accountant General of Rivers State and nine others.

Earlier, following request for the withdrawal of a cross appeal filed on November 18, 2024 in SC/CV/1071A/2024 between Rivers State House of Assembly and another against the National Assembly and 16 others, Justice Aba-Aji, announced that hearing has been fixed for February 10, 2025.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court had in a judgemnt delivered on January 22, 2024, faulted the presentation of the 2024 budget to four members of the state House of Assembly loyal to the governor.

Omotosho, in the judgment, then ordered the governor to represent the budget to the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike.

Flowing from the judgment of Omotosho, a sister court in the Abuja division under Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had ordered the stoppage of release of allocations from the Federal Government to Rivers State until the governor presented the budget before the Amaewhule-led assembly.

However, while the appellate court affirmed the judgment of Omotosho, it however upturned that of Abdulmalik.

Similarly, the appellate court in another judgment upturned the judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had ruled against the conduct of the October 5, 2024 local government council poll.